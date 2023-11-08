City of Cape Town investigator acted 'inappropriately and shockingly' in son's murder case, court finds

A former police officer who now heads a City of Cape Town investigative unit approached a magistrate presiding over a murder case in which his son is an accused, a move which another court has found ‘highly inappropriate’. The City of Cape Town is considering what to do after a judgment by the Western Cape Division of the High Court found its Special Investigating Unit head acted shockingly and inappropriately in relation to a murder case in which his son is accused.
This is after Reynold Talmakkies approached the magistrate who was presiding over the murder case, resulting in her recusing herself from the matter. The high court judgment, though, found that she reacted in a way that was beyond reproach and need not have recused herself
