City of Cape Town could get SIX more nature reserves

The beautiful Mother City is on its way towards attaining six more nature reserves, according to Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the Biodiversity Management officials for the sustainable response to the urban pressures that Cape Town faces; for their meaningful contributions towards the accolades that the City receives annually, as well as the progress they have made with these conservation areas that are now officially proclaimed as new City nature reserves.” Andrews said.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Six more nature reserves in the pipeline for City of Cape TownCape Town’s City Council has supported the process to expand the metro’s nine existing nature reserves while the process to proclaim an additional six is also underway. Read more ⮕

Back-end Developer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

User Experience Designer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Front End Developer (Angular & React) at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Johanesburg at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕