City of Cape Town Calls on People to Retrieve Confiscated Booze

The City of Cape Town called on people whose booze was confiscated for drinking in public to go and fetch it. The message came with a reminder that drinking in public is illegal. The City of Cape Town wants you to go and fetch your confiscated booze before they pour it down the drain, but there's a catch.

There's another catch - everything has an inventory tag, so you must show your confiscation receipt to prove that it's that prized crate of champagne back from that day you and your friends were getting your"zekethe" on at the beach. "Should an individual wish to reclaim their goods, they can do so once the fine and impoundment release fee are paid," said City Safety MMC JP Smith. Smith said the City was bracing for a busy festive season, with alcohol abuse, drinking in public, and driving after drinking being the biggest challenges for emergency services and law enforcement. "As we head towards the year-end festivities, the City reminds the public that drinking in public is not allowed. In far too many instances, it sours the enjoyment of those around you, but also puts lives at risk when people get behind the wheel drunk," he said. Unclaimed goods would not be sold, but destroyed after three months, with Smith adding that there was a"rigorous" system of accountability to make sure the alcohol did not mysteriously disappear from the pound. Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our live

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLINESA: Project Manager at Parvana Recruitment - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLINESA: Senior Business Analyst (Remote/Hybrid) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLINESA: Senior Developer (Node.js OR Java) (Remote/Hybrid) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLINESA: L2 Network Engineer - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLINESA: Senior Technical Project Manager (Remote/Hybrid) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

ITONLINESA: C# at Parvana Recruitment - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News . Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »