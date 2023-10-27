City of Cape Town announces festive lights dance off competition

The Future of Hope Dance Competition is calling on local dance crews to showcase their talent and creativity, with a chance to win a grand prize of R10 000.

The competition aligns with the theme of this year’s Festive Lights Switch-On, which celebrates the hope and resilience of Cape Town’s community.Dancers of all ages and styles are invited to participate. To enter, dance crews need to upload a choreographed dance video, lasting no longer than two minutes, to their own Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages.

The posts must also include the hashtag #CTFestiveLightsDance for the competition's judges to track the entries. The submission deadline is 12pm on 15 November, 2023. The top ten contenders will face off in a public dance-off at the V&A Waterfront on 19 November, with opportunities to perform and win cash prizes. The top three dance crews will not only have the honour of performing at the Festive Lights Switch-On event on 26 November but will also receive cash prizes.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, expressed excitement about the competition. ‘Cape Town is a city of immense talent, and when it comes to putting our best foot forward, we have some of the best dancers in the country.’

He encouraged Capetonians to get involved in the competition and look forward to seeing the winners perform at the grand event.

The annual Festive Lights Switch-On is a uniquely Cape Town tradition, featuring an artist lineup that will be announced soon. The event takes place at the Grand Parade on 26 November, starting at 4pm and concluding at 10pm.

