City of Cape Town advises residents to plan travel routes ahead of cruise ship arrival

As the cruise ship MSC Splendida prepares to dock at Table Bay Harbour once again, the City of Cape Town is advising residents to plan their travel routes wisely to avoid heavy traffic congestion in the city on Wednesday. With thousands expected to flock to the cruise terminal to catch a glimpse of the grand vessel, alternative transportation methods are being encouraged to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, offered some valuable tips for people gearing up for the day.‘I encourage residents to consider using the MyCiTi bus service, ridesharing and alternative routes into town. Travelling early can also significantly alleviate congestion,’ Smith advised. To manage the traffic flow effectively, traffic services will be deployed at key intersections to facilitate smooth movement throughout the city. ‘As the City of Cape Town, we are committed to ensuring the accessibility and efficiency of our transportation network

