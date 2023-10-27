Cape Town’s City Council has agreed to host Boatica Cape Town, Africa’s top gathering and celebration of the marine manufacturing industry, for an additional three years. The news arrives just as the event crew is gearing up for this year’s exhibition, which will run from Friday, 27 October to Sunday, 29 October.

Alderman James Vos, the City’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, expressed his enthusiasm for the council’s support of the agreement: ‘As the continent’s premier boat show, Boatica is the ideal setting for buyers, networking and learning about new innovations in marine manufacturing.’Last year’s event drew an attendance of over 5 500 people from across the globe. According to Alderman Vos, 82% of exhibitors indicated that their participation had been incredibly valuable.

This year, Boatica Cape Town will feature 70 exhibitors and a display of over 50 boats, and attendees can look forward to at least three brand-new boat launches.Other highlights include dragon-boat racing, e-foiling (a sport featuring an electrically propelled board) and a range of luxury cruise experiences. The event also offers the opportunity for visitors to improve their sailing skills.Appreciate the beauty of Cape Town with a 60-minute cruise for R155 (valued at R310). headtopics.com

He continued, ‘In South Africa, ocean sports, for example, are estimated to be valued at more than R2 billion, while boat building is estimated at around R3 billion.’Recent research by BlueCape, the City’s industry partner, indicates substantial growth in both sectors: ocean sports growing at a rate of 20% per year and boat building at about 17%.

‘I look forward to opening Boatica this weekend and welcoming more locals, visitors and investors. With major gatherings such as these, we can drive opportunities and unlock greater innovation in Cape Town’s ocean economy,’ Alderman Vos concluded. headtopics.com

