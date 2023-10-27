City Council approves Cape Town's bid to join a global conservation union

By becoming a member, the City aims to strengthen its conservation endeavours by tapping into a global network of expertise and resources in the fields of environment, nature conservation and biodiversity.Membership offers several advantages, such as opportunities for collaboration between cities, expert advice on environmental management and the possibility of financial support for specific conservation projects.
‘Once we are a member we will have access to a well-established global network of government actors at all levels, which provides access to internationally recognised tools for the implementation of a number of environmental, nature conservation and biodiversity initiatives,’ said Alderman Eddie Andrews, Cape Town’s deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and the environment.
Cities benefit in numerous ways from IUCN membership. For example, the IUCN aids cities in jointly developing solutions for intricate urban environmental issues, including conservation and biodiversity. This is particularly relevant for Cape Town, a city known for its rich biodiversity.
Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Gland, Switzerland, the IUCN is a unique alliance of government and civil society organisations. The union leverages the knowledge, assets and outreach of its over 1 400 members across nearly 170 countries and a cadre of 18 000 experts.
The IUCN focuses its efforts on several key areas, such as biodiversity, economics, climate change, water security, governance, nature-based solutions and coastal and oceanic matters.