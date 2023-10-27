City Council approves Cape Town's bid to join a global conservation union

By becoming a member, the City aims to strengthen its conservation endeavours by tapping into a global network of expertise and resources in the fields of environment, nature conservation and biodiversity.Membership offers several advantages, such as opportunities for collaboration between cities, expert advice on environmental management and the possibility of financial support for specific conservation projects.

‘Once we are a member we will have access to a well-established global network of government actors at all levels, which provides access to internationally recognised tools for the implementation of a number of environmental, nature conservation and biodiversity initiatives,’ said Alderman Eddie Andrews, Cape Town’s deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and the environment.

Cities benefit in numerous ways from IUCN membership. For example, the IUCN aids cities in jointly developing solutions for intricate urban environmental issues, including conservation and biodiversity. This is particularly relevant for Cape Town, a city known for its rich biodiversity.Embark on a round trip from Cape Town to the Winelands and back for R2 449 (valued at R3 500). headtopics.com

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Gland, Switzerland, the IUCN is a unique alliance of government and civil society organisations. The union leverages the knowledge, assets and outreach of its over 1 400 members across nearly 170 countries and a cadre of 18 000 experts.

The IUCN focuses its efforts on several key areas, such as biodiversity, economics, climate change, water security, governance, nature-based solutions and coastal and oceanic matters. Explore Cape Town and its surroundings with these incredible deals on cars for under R100 000. Find car listings headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

CapeTownEtc »

City Council renews its three-year commitment to host Boatica Cape TownCape Town’s City Council has agreed to host Boatica Cape Town, Africa’s top gathering and celebration of the marine manufacturing industry, for an additional three years. The news arrives just as the event crew is gearing up for this year's exhibition, which will run from Friday, 27 October to Sunday, 29 October. Read more ⮕

Cape Town Council greenlights the Pickwick Road site for social housingIn a move to make affordable housing more accessible, the Cape Town Council has greenlighted the release of the Pickwick Road site in Salt River for social housing development. The mayor said the decision is a milestone in delivering on the City's pledge for affordable housing. Read more ⮕

Cape Town Council green lights the Pickwick Road site for social housingIn a move to make affordable housing more accessible, the Cape Town Council has given the green light to the release of the Pickwick Road site in Salt River for social housing development. The mayor said the decision is a milestone in delivering on the City's pledge for affordable housing. Read more ⮕

IT Technician at GIBB - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Front End Developer - Western Cape Cape Town RegionIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Technical Lead - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕