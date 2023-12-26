Christmas Day and the Holiday Spirit

Christmas Day looms on the horizon. In my youth it was an annual highlight. It came with the thrill of presents, the buzz after an extra spoon of brandy butter and even some Church. Happy church. Not in the ‘happy-clappy’ new age sense – but belting out carols and chatting up girls from the city who came to the mountains for the holidays to visit their hayseed cousins. In the days where you ended the big day with a hefty net gain, rather than the bill for a bacchanalian feast.

Our Christmas tree appears on the first day of December, along with an Elf on the shelf and the annual questions about Father Christmas’s identity. The buildup increases in intensity from the traditional holiday of many names on 16 December to the crescendo on Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve, depending on your age or testosterone levels. We South Africans were due to miss out on the holiday this year because the 16 December falls on a Saturday. But fortunately, the Boks went back-to-back, and Cyril decided that the extra damage to the economy caused by another public holiday was worth the vote





