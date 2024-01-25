Chris Daughtry: The Rocker and Doting Father

Chris Daughtry, the lead singer of the rock band Daughtry, is known for his powerful voice and energetic performances. However, behind the scenes, he is a doting father of four. His family experienced tragedy in 2021 when their eldest daughter, Hannah, passed away. The rocker's youngest daughter, Adalynn Rose Daughtry, has been shielded from the spotlight. Adalynn and her twin brother, Noah, were born through a gestational surrogate after a successful IVF treatment.

Chris and his wife, Deanna, have been married since 2000 and have found solace in therapy to navigate the challenges of fame and family





brieflyza » / 🏆 10. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malema criticizes Zuma's choice to campaign for a lesser-known partyMalema says Zuma is wasting his time by campaigning for a relatively unknown party and should have focused on voting for the EFF to reduce the ANC's parliamentary majority.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Beware of Online Retail Scams Targeting Well-Known BrandsWell-known brands are being targeted by fraudsters who create fake websites offering great discounts. Customers are being deceived by these fraudulent websites, which appear legitimate until the actual URL is examined. A cautionary tale of nearly falling victim to an online retail scam.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Investors Focused on Zara and H&M's Response to Shein's Market DominanceInvestors are closely monitoring how fast-fashion pioneers Zara and H&M are reacting to the growing dominance of Shein in the market. Shein, known for its alleged use of artificial intelligence and proprietary algorithm to copy designs, has a significant valuation and is preparing for an IPO. With Shein accounting for a substantial portion of the global fast-fashion market, surpassing Zara and H&M, investors are eager to see how the two established brands are adapting to this competition.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Tax on sugar-sweetened beverages ineffective in reducing sugar intake and obesity levelsThe tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB), known as the Health Promotion Levy (HPL), has been ineffective in reducing the nation’s sugar intake and obesity levels. According to the Division of Human Nutrition and the Centre for Statistical Consultation at Stellenbosch University, there are still questions about whether the tax, which was introduced in 2018, will be enough to reduce obesity, which is regarded as a risk factor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease. The research surveyed dietitians and key industry role-players on their awareness and opinions of the HPL, who said that more needs to be done to fix and reduce the nation’s obesity levels.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Remembering Mbongeni Ngema: A Complex LegacyAfter the passing of South African musician, playwright, and choreographer Mbongeni Ngema, it is important to remember his complex legacy and not whitewash past events. Ngema was a legend known for his work reflecting the spirit of resistance during the liberation struggle.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Prominent Electrical Figure in Benoni Passes AwayTommy Chalmers, a well-known figure in the electrical business in Benoni, has died. His funeral service was held on January 18. He was highly involved in service organisations and sports in Benoni.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »