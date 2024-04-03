Chinese Hackers Breach Microsoft Technology, Gathering US Officials' Emails

A Chinese-state intrusion of Microsoft Corp. technology last year enabled hackers to gather US officials’ emails “should never have occurred,” according to a report released Tuesday from a government cyber review board. The Cyber Safety Review Board, a White House-mandated group designed to examine significant cyberattacks, Microsoft displayed corporate practices that “deprioritised both enterprise security investments and rigorous risk management.

”The review board examined the 2023 hack of Microsoft Exchange Online mailboxes, in which outsiders breached 22 organisations and hundreds of individuals. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns; and Representative Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican, were among those trapped in the campaign. A hacking group associated with the Chinese government known as Storm-0558 was behind the effort, the report sai

