China called on Zambia's other creditors to shoulder a "fair burden" in the country's debt restructuring, after the IMF and official creditors including BeijingZambia and a bondholder committee were continuing talks. The copper producer's finance ministry said that the official creditor committee co-chaired by China and France and the International Monetary Fund had voiced doubts over the deal.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that all creditors should work together and participate in Zambia's debt disposal in accordance with the principle of 'common action and fair burden'

