Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics of China released economic data for the first three quarters, showing that China 's GDP grew 5.2% year-on-year, making it a leader among the world's major economies. Several foreign financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase, have raised their expectations for China 's economic growth for the whole year, projecting it will exceed 5%.

The International Finance Forum released a report that predicts that China will contribute as much as 32% to global economic growth this year. Despite the sluggish world economic recovery and high global inflation, China 's economy has demonstrated strong resilience, great potential and enormous vitality and remains a leader and main engine of global economic growth . Our macroeconomic policies are prudent and efficient. Since the start of the year, the Chinese government has introduced a series of powerful and effective macroeconomic policies to stabilise growth and grow the econom





