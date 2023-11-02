China has Belt and Road, now the US has the Lobito Corridor from Angola to Zambia

The G7's flagship in Africa is the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) project, the Lobito Corridor. "We want this rail to be built within five years. That’s complicated for any large-scale rail project, let alone one that’s crossing multiple jurisdictions," she said.

After the project is completed, it will expand an economic corridor that connects the host nations with global markets, promoting regional prosperity and trade as well as the common goal of a connected, open-access train that runs from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean.

The US is already doing infrastructure work in Angola; therefore, it made sense to jump on the opportunity to work on the full Lobito route. "And we had some early PGI success in Angola, where over the course of the last year this initiative has been in motion for a little over a year and a half; our implementation team has been around for about nine months, and now we have a full team on the US side doing this work," she added.

