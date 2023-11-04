Children in South Africa Express Concerns about Safety, Abuse, and Access to Basic Necessities

The aim of the National Children’s Day celebration is to highlight progress being made towards the realization and promotion of rights of children. SABC News visited the Fountain Park Primary School in Randburg and spoke to children about their concerns. The children expressed their worries about issues such as human trafficking, child abuse, lack of attention and love, and the impact of load shedding on their daily lives.

They highlighted the dangers of human trafficking and the need for safety. They also mentioned the importance of parents teaching their children without resorting to physical abuse. The children emphasized the need for attention, love, and a sense of security. They expressed their frustration with load shedding, as it leads to accidents and injuries due to malfunctioning traffic lights. They also mentioned the inconvenience caused by load shedding, such as the inability to cook, bathe, watch TV, or charge their phones. They highlighted the negative impact of load shedding on their education, as they are unable to study at home and are failing exams as a result. They also mentioned the safety hazards of using candles during power outages. Overall, the children's concerns revolve around their safety, well-being, and access to basic necessities

South Africa Headlines

