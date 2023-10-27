Chikane: State capture implicated members must also step aside

Frankly speaking: The leader of the ANC’s integrity committee Frank Chikane has urged the ANC to ensure the integrity of the party, particularly ahead of the general elections. Photo: Luba Lesolle/Getty Images
Mbalula told a media briefing that those who had failed to appear before the body chaired by Chikane would be hauled before the disciplinary committee. “We are now nominating leaders to go to parliament and provincial administrations. If you don’t actually deal with these matters, people without integrity will find their way into the nomination list.
The ANC stalwart said in his discussions with the party’s top officials, he emphasised that it was critical for it to regain the confidence of the electorate. Although the ANC had taken responsibility for failing to halt state capture, the party lacked the “capacity to act” on reports, Chikane added. headtopics.com
The ANC is expected to hold a special NEC meeting in November to discuss the integrity committee report where at least 90 recommendations by the body will be debated by the party’s highest decision-making structure between conferences.
Election polling has suggested that the ANC will lose its majority in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the two provinces with the biggest population. “Some of the cases we have seen are more about themselves. It’s: ‘Am I going to lose my job if the committee finds against me?’ It’s not about, ‘Is what I have done bringing the organisation into disrepute?’ Losing your job because of what the committee might say can’t be the primary focus of a leader. The primary focus of a leader would be, what about the integrity of the organisation, which is the people’s organisation?” Chikane said. headtopics.com