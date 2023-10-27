Chiefs star refuses to be a ball-boy, gets released!

According to the reports, the 19-year-old Dithejane was booked by Amakhosi to be a ball boy/ball retriever at the FNB Stadium last weekend against AmaZulu.After refusing to honour the duty, it is said the club has taken disciplinary action by releasing the South African U20 international right-back, according to

“This publication has been informed that Dithejane was at Naturena Village on Friday morning to collect his clearance after the club told him to do so, but he couldn’t get it as there were some issues to resolve, which reportedly included a clause requiring a fee of R1,5 million to be paid to Chiefs by any club that wants to sign him,” the report said.

"Therefore he couldn't take the clearance and has been told to come back on Tuesday so that the club can discuss the issues of the clearence."

