Chiefs Reportedly Interested in Signing Johannes

Chiefs are reportedly eyeing United’s Johannes, a fairly young player with extensive experience in South Africa’s premier division. The club has been tracking him for over a season and is interested in signing him for the upcoming season.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kaizer Chiefs Considering SuperSport United's Kegan Johannes for Defensive ReinforcementKaizer Chiefs are considering bringing in SuperSport United player Kegan Johannes to strengthen their defensive line. The club has been monitoring Johannes' progress and believes he could fit in well.

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs interested in signing defender from rivals!Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be ready to test the resolve of one of their rivals with a bid for their defender this off-season

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Peseiro Interested In Chiefs Job?Peseiro Interested In Chiefs Job?

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs have a change of heart over new coachKaizer Chiefs have reportedly reignited interest in Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi after relaxing certain demands.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

SuperSport defender Johannes eyeing Bafana spotThe 22-year-old, who was part of Bafana's Cosafa Cup team in 2022, is hoping to catch Hugo Broos' attention.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Johannes Unfazed By Bafana SnubJohannes Unfazed By Bafana Snub

Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »