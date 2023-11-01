Chiefs Reach Million Mark In PSL Fines In 3 Months

Amakhosi appeared before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday and were found guilty and charged after supporters threw missiles and projectiles aimed at the technical team following their loss against AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout at FNB Stadium.

This season alone, Chiefs were fined R100, 000, with R30 000 suspended, at the end of August after supporters threw missiles on the pitch at Mbombela Stadium, in remonstration of the team's loss against TS Galaxy.

Are you enjoying our new online stadium? SNL24.com is Soccer Laduma’s new home. You’ll not only get the best soccer news, but you will also be able to comment on articles, view other comments, save articles to read later and much more! SIGN UP for free and explore our new home!

In their recent charge, Amakhosi were fined R300, 000, which is suspended for six months but they were ordered to pay R50, 000 which was suspended previously but came into effect after they offended again.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Should Petersen start in Chiefs' next game?Should Petersen start in Chiefs' next game?

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs are still in the market for two strikersKaizer Chiefs will try to bolster their attacking options in January to lessen the load on Ashley du Preez. These two names are on the list.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Kaizer Chiefs ordered to play Spurs behind closed doorsChiefs fans pelted former head coach Molefi Ntseki with missiles after they were knocked out of the Carling Black Label Knockout.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: BREAKING: 'There will be no fans at all' - PSL DC makes big Chiefs decisionBREAKING: 'There will be no fans at all' - PSL DC makes big Chiefs decision

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

SOCCER_LADUMA: PSL Come Down On Chiefs Like A Ton OF Bricks!PSL Come Down On Chiefs Like A Ton OF Bricks!

Source: Soccer_Laduma | Read more »

THESANEWS: Kaizer Chiefs hit hard by PSL over fan misbehaviour!Kaizer Chiefs have been hit hard by the league over the misbehaviour of their fans on three occasions so far this season.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »