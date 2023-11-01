Chiefs Reach Million Mark In PSL Fines In 3 Months

Amakhosi appeared before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday and were found guilty and charged after supporters threw missiles and projectiles aimed at the technical team following their loss against AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout at FNB Stadium.
This season alone, Chiefs were fined R100, 000, with R30 000 suspended, at the end of August after supporters threw missiles on the pitch at Mbombela Stadium, in remonstration of the team's loss against TS Galaxy.
In their recent charge, Amakhosi were fined R300, 000, which is suspended for six months but they were ordered to pay R50, 000 which was suspended previously but came into effect after they offended again.
