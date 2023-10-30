Chiefs’ Pursuit Of Women’s Team Ongoing…

According to information reaching Soccer Laduma, it’s emerged that Kaizer Chiefs are still on the hunt for a women’s team, with the likely next step being to purchase one that is already up and running.

The Soweto giants were linked with Hollywoodbets Super League outfit JVW FC, which is owned by soon-to-be retired Banyana Banyana defender Janine Van Wyk, but talks between the two parties eventually collapsed.

It's since been reported that Van Wyk confirmed talks with Amakhosi but confirmed the Glamour Boys did not meet the "requirements" set out by the potential seller for the deal to go through.

