Chiefs & Pirates Bounce Back, Downs Cement Diski Top Spot

Orlando Pirates got back on the winning trail after thrashing AmaZulu 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Chatsworth Stadium.

The Buccaneers dropped on home soil to Sekhukhune United last weekend, but managed to bounce back in emphatic fashion. Lonwabo Magugwana, Mehluleli Maphumulo and Sibusiso Magadla were all on target in the second half to secur maximum points.Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways in the Diski Challenge after defeating Golden Arrows 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Manqoba Ozoemena, Siphesihle Tati and Ndamane were all on target for the Soweto giants, while Simphiwe Sithole and Skhanyiso Ncwane netted for Arrows.Royal AM 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns Royal AM, meanwhile, have dropped to ninth spot on the Diski standings after eight matches played.SuperSport United bounced back from their big defeat to Cape Town City with a 2-0 victory over Richards Bay on Saturday. headtopics.com

Second-half goals from Shandre Campbell and Thabang Makubo guided the defending champions to victory at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.Stellenbosch FC and Moroka Swallows settled for a share of the spoils after plating to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon.

The Dube Birds broke the deadlock in the first half, before Antonio van Wyk netted the equaliser for Stellies in the second period.Sekhukhune United 4-2 Chippa United

