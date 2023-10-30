Chiefs officials worried as Peterson blunders keep on coming

Notably, he was reinstated into the starting team by the new Chiefs acting head coach, Cavin Johnson.Brandon Peterson has raised concerns among Kaizer Chiefs officials due to his repeated errors that have proved costly for the team.

In Saturday’s match against Golden Arrows, Peterson’s carelessness resulted in the ball ending up in his own net, contributing to the team’s 2-1 loss in the DStv Premiership at Mpumalanga Stadium.Sources indicate that the Chiefs officials and staff were displeased after the first goal was conceded, as they perceived a recurring pattern of mistakes in his performances.

It appears that some action may be taken to address this issue, according to hushed conversations among the staff and officials at the match.Adding to the challenge is the current goalkeeping situation at Chiefs. The more experienced Itumeleng Khune is not in his best shape or form. headtopics.com

And the third-choice keeper, Bruce Bvuma, has failed to meet expectations and faces rumours of a potential departure.

