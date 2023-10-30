Chiefs' Mmodi absence explained

Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 27, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.Head coach Cavin Johnson has explained the absence of attacker Pule Mmodi as Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Chiefs' DStv Premiership title ambitions hit another set back in their bid to get their season back on track as a Knox Mutizwa Brace secured a win 2-1 win for Arrows on Saturday at Mpumalanga Stadium, with Sfiso Hlanti scoring for the traveling Amakhosi.One eyebrow raiser on the team sheet was the complete absence of former Arrows winger Mmodi, who has scored three goals for the Glamour Boys this season.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the game, Johnson offered some clarity on the attacker's absence. "I don't think I made many changes, the changes I made were probably because the players you probably seen before are all out like Ashley , like Dove. headtopics.com

"Mmodi? No Mmodi is not out because he is not available, it's just we thought maybe that's one change we’ll try something else. "But the players you normally see are out recovering... All the that we tried, (was) to shuffle it a little bit. There were some changes, I'm not saying there wasn't changes but I thought the team played better, I thought the team played nice today (Saturday).

"I thought they did put up a good shift yeah, they will go home sad because they know in their hearts should have at least got the second goal."The defeat means Chiefs slip out of the top eight, falling to tenth on the log table, having collected just one win in their last five league outings. headtopics.com

Next for the Soweto Giants is a clash against bottom-of-the-table Cape Town Spurs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, 8 November.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

