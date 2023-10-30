Chiefs Looking To Bring In MLS Player?

Kaizer Chiefs could be working on bringing in an MLS player on loan to participate in South Africa's PSL until the American season recommences in March next year, the Siya crew understands.

The player in question is St Louis City SC midfielder Njabulo Blom, as the MLS is currently in their off season after the regular campaign finished on October 12 so certain players do sometimes get loaned out to clubs in other parts of the world during these months.Siya sources have indicated that Amakhosi may feel they need the services of the 23-year-old and at the same time give the player a chance to fight for a place in Bafana Bafana's AFCON squad.

"The club feels that the loan deal for Njabulo (Blom) would serve both parties very well. They need him to help the team but at the same time they are looking at helping him keep fit ahead of (potential) selection for the Bafana Bafana squad where he could represent the country in Ivory Coast for AFCON in January," said the Siya source. headtopics.com

"It's not a done deal yet but it's something that management and the technical team have talked about. It will all depend on the talks and also if his club allows that.

"Most MLS clubs give their players that chance to go on loan when their season is closed. So Chiefs want to use that chance and have him on loan," the source told Soccer Laduma."You know he has grown a lot as a player since he moved to America. That would attract other clubs as well who would be interested in having him on loan until the season in the USA reopens in March. headtopics.com

