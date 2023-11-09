Chief Justice Zondo supports prosecution of former president Zuma

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should continue to pursue charges against former president Jacob Zuma if it feels he has a case to answer, though there is a public perception that the authorities are reluctant to let him serve time in prison, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Monday.

“Well, I would say as long as the National Prosecuting Authority is saying it has got enough evidence to justify prosecuting him, he must be prosecuted,” the chief justice replied when pressed as to whether there was a point in prosecuting Zuma on graft charges dating back to 2005. “If the executive takes time spent in jail, let the country know that the National Prosecuting Authority and the courts will have done their part and let the executive deal with the applicant at that time,” he said. The reprieve came courtesy of a presidential proclamation authorising the remission of sentence of non-violent offenders signed just two days earlier

