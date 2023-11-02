Cheslin Kolbe Gives His Winning Medal Away To Young Fan [Video]

During the event, the young one was given a microphone and wasted no time letting Kolbe know how much he admired him. “Cheslin Kolbe… you are my favourite because you inspire me. So that’s why I want to be a pocket rocket just like you.” Kolbe immediately rose to his feet, walked onstage and gave the kid a huge hug before casually slipping his medal over the boy's neck. Like we said, class on the field and class off the field. This is one moment the boy will never forget.

