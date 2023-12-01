Cherry Jazz Festival: A Celebration of Unity and Heritage

The recently held Cherry Jazz Festival in Ficksburg was more than just a musical event; it was a celebration that transcended borders, cultures, and time itself. This annual gathering injects much-needed hope and a sense that, even if it's just once a year, people are not forgotten. It's a moment to cherish and honour the rich heritage and resilience of the region.

As part of the greater Cherry Festival, this event serves as a poignant reminder that Ficksburg stands as the main producer of cherries in the country. As I immersed myself in the vibrant atmosphere, I couldn't help but recognise the profound significance of this festival in fostering unity between two nations, Lesotho and South Africa, while honouring the enduring legacy of our esteemed musicians of yesteryear





