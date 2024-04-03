Chelsea Captain Conor Gallagher Accused of Racism

The English club issued a statement on Wednesday, 3 April, amid ongoing social media attacks against Gallagher.In the clip, Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher is seen ready to walk out onto the pitch. He is joined by two mascots – a black and a white boy. While the black boy holds his hand up, seemingly for a high-five, Gallagher gives him a pat on the shoulder. He then turns back to the white mascot, whom he also taps on the shoulder.

The clip, which has since blown up on social media, has elicited angry responses from the public. Many have accused the 24-year-old footballer of discriminating against the black child.: "Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is a racist pig. He shook the white boy's hands and even hugged him but gave the black one a wide berth."Blatant racism from Chelsea captain Conor GallagherMeanwhile, Chelsea management has condemned the social media attacks against Conor Gallagher, insisting the clip was "taken out of contex

