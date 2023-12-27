Chef Khuzilicious: From Small Town to Culinary Success

From the small town of Adelaide in the Eastern Cape to one of the big names in the culinary industry, Khuzeka “Chef Khuzilicious” Mboyiya sat down with City Press to detail her journey and love for food. Mboyiya said that her love for cooking began at a young age and was instilled by her mother, as she was a domestic worker who used to bring them food at home. Mboyiya moved to Cape Town to live with her brother, where a new love developed - pottery, which she learned at her brother's workplace.

She said that the apartheid government had made it necessary for them to learn new skills in restaurants, and that’s where the foundation of her cooking was built. They used to teach us how to do this in Cape Town, and then after that, I got a job in a restaurant in Gordon's Bay. This restaurant was called Gazebo Restaurant. After the death of her brother, she said that she came to Johannesburg and lived with her sister, where her sister’s boss asked about her interest in cooking and told her about a new restaurant that was opening at that tim





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Life in the Platteland: A Journey of AdaptationThis is the story of how everything played out after moving to the Platteland nine years ago. The article highlights the birth of the Cradock Dinner Club and the journey of adapting to life in a small town.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

The Indigo Disk Concludes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet GenerationThe Indigo Disk, the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, concludes the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet generation. It offers a unique experience in a traditional Japanese small town and a massive undersea Terrarium with four biomes.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Mozambique claims victory over Islamic State-linked insurgencyMozambique Defence Forces' commander, Major-General Tiago Alberto Nampele, has announced that the Islamic State-linked insurgency in Cabo Delgado has been defeated, with the majority of captured territory now secured. Remaining insurgents are operating in small groups in the Catupa forest.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Antibiotic GuardiansJoin AfricaCDC to combat AMR! Spread awareness on responsible antibiotic use & infection prevention for a healthier future. Pledge: AfricaCDC HealthForAll StopAMR

Source: _AfricanUnion - 🏆 39. / 51 Read more »

Tips for Safer Online Shopping and Black Friday Sales in South AfricaWe share tips for safer online shopping, review the Instax Pal and check out the new Nintendo Store in Joburg. In South Africa, we celebrate Black Friday, on the fourth Friday of November, which originally stemmed from the US market over the Thanksgiving weekend. Most retailers have sales during the month, including Cyber Monday deals, and some sales have started earlier this month. The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) reminds us that, while online shopping has grown in popularity, it has created lucrative opportunities for criminal scammers to trick you into paying for goods you won’t receive.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Bitcoin Bounces Back Strongly Despite Depressed Crypto PricesBitcoin has shown resilience and significant growth despite the challenges faced by the cryptocurrency market. It has outperformed traditional assets and increased its market share. The overall crypto market cap has also seen a substantial increase.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »