Cheesecake-stuffed strawberries: A resh and healthy treat

Wen it comes to snacking, we all have those treats we can’t get enough of. However, you can have healthier snacks, especially late at night if you include some fruit. These cheesecake-stuffed strawberries are packed with some protein, vitamins and a bit of fat to make you feel satiated without overheating. Not only is it a sweet treat that’s hard to beat, but they’re perfect for those hot summer days when you are snacking during the big game.

The nutritional value of strawberries is no secret. These potent little heart-shaped gems improve heart health, reduce blood pressure levels and protect against cancer. They are also loaded with fiber and known to be a powerful antioxidant. If you are conscious of your calorie intake, you will be delighted to know that each serving of five cheesecake stuffed strawberries contains only 168 calories. This treat is wholesome and will give your body a good boost of vitamins.

