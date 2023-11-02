Chasing the Sun 2: Bok World Cup heroics to be captured in film

The news was revealed in the Boks' visit on Wednesday to SuperSport's Multichoice City premises, where the staff of SA Rugby's broadcast partner and sponsors got to spend a few hours with the newly minted back-to-back champions before they embark on their trophy tour on Thursday.

While many had subversively suggested the name of the second instalment be Chasing the Croissant or Baguette (because the World Cup was in France) before they knew there was a part two coming, the documentary's executive producer, Gareth Whittaker, said he was quite fond of the old name.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

