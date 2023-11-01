Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol returns to Cape Town

Described as ‘a sensory delight for any tired soul,’ this production promises to be a treat for the eyes, ears and imagination. As you arrive at the theatre, you’ll be greeted with the clinking of glasses, the popping of champagne corks and a performance by some of South Africa’s top theatrical talents. It’s a perfect way to celebrate the spirit of generosity and the magic of the holiday season.The backdrop for this enchanting production is none other than the Theatre On The Bay, a venue with a rich history of hosting countless theatre premieres, world-class productions and legendary South African actors and actresses.
This theatre has not only entertained but also paved the way for aspiring professionals who now shine as household names in the world of entertainment.
