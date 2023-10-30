Charity Mile treble for Johan Janse van Vuuren

Puerto Manzano, with Gavin Lerena in the irons, produced a superb late effort to add the R1-million Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile. Picture: JC Photographics.
It may not have been two time winner Bingwa this time, but trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren won his third Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile at Turffontein on Saturday. This time it was Puerto Manzano who did the deed as he and Gavin Lerena came hurtling down the outside of the track to beat Cousin Casey by 0.70 lengths with Bless My Stars in third and Winchester Mansion fourth.Each of the 16 runners represented a charity and Puerto Manzano’s win netted R100,000 for the South African Riding For The Disabled Association (SARDA).Cousin Casey’s outstanding Highveld debut won Thusanani Children’s Foundation a whopping R75,000 for his runner-up finish.
Dave The King set a decent pace and once they turned for home burst some six lengths clear of the field. Unfortunately for the front runners, a storm was looming on the horizon and a powerful headwind greeted the players as they turned for home.Janse van Vuuren was obviously delighted with his charge’s performance. “There was a lot of speed in the race which helped us but I feel Puerto Manzano is a better horse than he was last year. headtopics.com
Cousin Casey ran a cracker in second and interestingly, this Vercingetorix colt, now trained by Sean Tarry, went off as the favourite at 11-2. It was a stampede for the minor placing and Bless My Stars, as honest as ever, performed superbly to touch off Hollywoodbets Durban July winner Winchester Mansion with two-time winner Bingwa in fifth, a short head in front of an unlucky Melech not to finish in the top four and he was forced to switch out at a crucial stage of the race.