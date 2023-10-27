Charity Mile offers good odds – even for a trepidatious Spurs fan

Yet another ripsnorting weekend awaits.at Turffontein, Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix and a daily cameo from the Cricket World Cup.

With Tottenham having failed to win any silverware since 2008, demonstrating the patience of Job is a prerequisite trait for every fan. Their Friday night match is a must watch. This season Ange Postecoglou is making me doubt the last of those beliefs. In itself the Lilywhites’ renaissance almost beggars belief, the soft defensive underbelly is nowhere to be found and upfront even without Kane they are Abel.Week in week out we wait for Spurs to be Spursy. It’s now nine games into the season and with seven Ws and two Ds the club finds itself atop the summit of the Premier League. Even Snoop Dogg hasn’t been this high.

It is somewhat of an anomaly that South African horseracing has more Tottenham fans per capita than any other community and with the club going through a real purple patch it's the perfect time for me to alphabetically out some of my fellow long suffering brethren:

With regards to the All Blacks vs Springboks I will choose to take the fifth amendment. It goes without saying that my heart would love to see South Africa lift the trophy in Paris this weekend but when you bet it’s imperative you use your head and mine tells me not to follow my heart in Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup final.Back in the day this used to be the old November Handicap which was traditionally run at Gosforth Park on the first Saturday in November.

Jumping from stall gate 2 and fresh from a well earned break I respect Cousin Casey enormously; he’s a class package on his day and I wouldn’t put you off taking 9-1 about his chances.

