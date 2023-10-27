Chaos, cries and a heap of bodies: What the fire chief saw as the Usindiso fire raged

The acting Johannesburg chief of the Emergency Medical Services acting chief Rapulane Monageng takes the commission through images of the 80 Albert Avenue building before and after the fire.Emergency Medical Services acting chief Rapulane Monageng called the fire at 80 Albert Street a"pure accident" instead of a disaster.

He was the first to be called to testify at the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso fire on Thursday. South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Usindiso building blaze inquiry: Witness’ testimony highlights safety violations'On the south side of the building, residents would salvage wooden boards and plastic material to construct inside Usindiso building.' Read more ⮕

Joburg CBD fire inquiry hears how the inferno went as far as the third floorJoburg EMS acting chief Rapulane Monageng - who is the first witness to take the stand - has told the commission’s chairperson Justice Sisi Khampepe that firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on the third floor of the five-storey Usindiso building. Read more ⮕

Palestinian sings to ‘block out’ roar of Israel strikesThe extraordinary story of Jawaher al-Aqraa, an English teacher in Gaza, who finds hope in music amid the chaos of war. Read more ⮕

Fintech company cries foul over Nsfas investigation secrecy, and mulls legal actionFintech company cries foul over Nsfas investigation secrecy, and mulls legal action Read more ⮕

Hlophe cries discrimination after State stops paying his legal feesWestern Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe said the State had been paying his legal fees since 2009, but this stopped without explanation in 2021. Read more ⮕

Khampepe inquiry: EMS chief describes 'ticking time bomb' inside hijacked Joburg CBD buildingKhampepe inquiry: EMS chief describes 'ticking time bomb' inside hijacked Joburg CBD building Read more ⮕