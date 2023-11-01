Championship leaders hand Klate first defeat

However, Orbit pulled up a response following the interval with two efforts to get over the line and hand La Masia coach Daine Klate his defeat since taking the reins.JDR Stars continued to sit in the third-top three to keep their top-two ambitions alive with a 3-1 victory over the team languishing in the bottom-two Platinum City Rovers.

City Rovers showed a life later on in the second half and pulled one back where a penalty led Zwane to tuck away, but Nxumalo made the points safe in the latter stages with his second of the day.Baroka FC got back to winning ways to maintain their steady rise up the table and recorded an entertaining 3-2 victory over Milford Stallions.

Nonetheless, Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele had the final say and snatched the winner in the closing minutes through Siyabonga Mthombeni.Magesi FC snapped a three-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants FC to cement their top-half position.

Gallants continued to chase shadows and before anything were cut open again as the home team ensured all the points when Motsie Matima bundled in their second.Black Leopards made it two wins in a row to close-in on the top eight following a 1-0 victory over Maritzburg United at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

It was a fast start for the Di Tau who wasted no time and raced into the lead early on through Raymond Daniels before Michael Khanyi added a second minutes apart. Casric were ahead after just two minutes in and managed to take the advantage into halftime as the Romans didn’t level it up.

