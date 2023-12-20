Challenges in South Africa's Education Sector

South Africa’s education sector has been accused of being broken. Paul Esterhuizen, CEO of the education rewards incentives programme School-Days, unpacks the trends most likely to have an impact on education in the year ahead. BUDGET CUTS MEAN THE PUBLIC EDUCATION SYSTEM WILL CONTINUE TO BE UNDER PRESSURE A growing population has resulted in increased school enrolments. However, although the national budget allocation for education grew by 5.

7% in the 2023/2024 national budget, education expenditure was due to increase by 7.2%, indicating a shortfall. What this means is that most schools can’t afford to employ additional teachers, which has resulted in higher learner-teacher ratios. Between 2012 and 2021, several small, primarily rural schools, were closed as enrolments decreased. This has had a knock-on effect of increasing the number of learners at public schools by 14% on average. Many public schools continue to have inadequate infrastructure including a lack of reliable electricity and water suppl





