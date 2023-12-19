Challenges in Ethiopia's Telecoms Sector

Ethiopia's telecommunications sector is facing challenges as Safaricom, the only company granted a licence to compete with state-owned Ethio Telecom, struggles in the country. The sector was once seen as a lucrative opportunity for investors after the government's push to liberalise the economy. However, legislative changes, security issues, and doubts about the government's commitment to true competition have deterred potential investors.





