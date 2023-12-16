Challenges Faced by African Youth in Finding Employment

January is the start of a brand-new year when millions of matriculants and recent graduates begin their employment search. This is likely to be an arduous search for many young people. There are many barriers to entry into meaningful routes into employment for matriculants without further education, and even graduates may find it harder than anticipated to secure employment.

The lack of opportunity, combined with a lack of resources to either study further or find an entry-level job, impedes our youth from work that offers genuine opportunities for advancement. The numbers tell a startling story. In 2023, The International Labor Organisation (ILO) found that more than 72 million young Africans were Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET), with most of them young women. Locally, Statistics SA reported that approximately 3,7 million (36,1%) out of 10,2 million young people aged 15-24 years were Not in Education, Employment, or Training (NEET). An ailing global economy only compounds the factors stacked against our African yout





