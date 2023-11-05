Challenges at Dawakiji Primary Health Centre in Kano State

Dawakiji PHC, situated in the Dawakiji community of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, provides essential healthcare services, such as antenatal care (ANC), routine immunisation (RI), curative care, as well as other basic healthcare services to the residents of Dawakiji and surrounding communities of Makole, Kode, Tsakuwa, and Gano.

The facility is facing challenges including a shortage of human resources, the lack of an equipped labour room, and inadequate medical equipment. Despite a slight improvement in the number of staff, there is still a need for more rooms for patients and additional staff in the delivery ward. The delivery room also lacks a water and drainage system

