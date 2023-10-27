Centurion school worker falls through roof, airlifted to hospital

An elderly man was airlifted to a nearby trauma facility in a stable condition after he fell several metres on Friday morning.

The Hoërskool Zwartkop maintenance worker was working in the roof space of the school hall when he fell through the ceiling.“On arrival, a man lay on the floor in the school hall, and a number of school personnel had administered first aid,” the statement read.“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this time.

