Centre for Applied Legal Studies challenges SA's rape & sexual offences laws

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Applied Legal Studies is in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday, to apply to join a potentially game-changing challenge to the country’s laws around rape and other sexual offences.

The case takes aim at the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Act and the “out” that’s effectively provided to a person accused of rape and other sexual offences, if they subjectively believed there was consent, even if that belief was unreasonable.

It was first instituted by the Embrace Project, a local non-profit organisation, and a young woman who was raped in 2018. The Centre for Applied Legal Studies' position is that the problem lies with defining rape, legally, in terms of a lack of consent, and with the onus this places on the State and on a complainant to prove that an accused did not subjectively believe there was consent.

This, the centre argues, "places a limitation on a number of intersecting rights of victims and survivors and should be deemed unconstitutional". In this situation, it says "the complainants’ actions become the court’s focus rather than the accused’s actions", putting "victims and survivors on trial" and "expecting them to demonstrate how well they resisted the accused, buying into harmful rape myths and stereotypes".