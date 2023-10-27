Central Drug Authority worried about rise of substance abuse among youth

JOHANNESBURG - The Central Drug Authority (CDA) said it is worried about the rise of substance abuse among young people.

The CDA is a government entity tasked with collaborating with various departments to reduce the scourge of drug use in the country.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2023 The Central Drug Authority said reducing circulation of banned substances on the streets goes a long way in addressing the substance abuse.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said it had conducted three drug-destroying operations so far this financial year with drugs estimated to be worth over a billion rand having been reduced to ash. headtopics.com

