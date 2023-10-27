Central African Republic: International Support Critical to Forge Lasting Peace, Security Council Hears

She said MINUSCA continues to support Government efforts to"decentralize" the peace process with armed groups, including recent initiatives to extend state presence in areas that have been stabilized through the Mission's assistance.

National ownership was again on display at a meeting to review the peace process, convened last Monday with the guarantors and facilitators of the accord and its joint roadmap. Plans for local elections starting in October 2024 have also resumed, providing an opportunity to both step up resource mobilization and revise the electoral code in line with the new Constitution.Meanwhile, the security situation remains volatile in certain areas outside the capital, Bangui, particularly in border regions.

In Upper Mbomo, UN peacekeepers also facilitated their first joint deployment with the national defence forces to an area where they were previously absent, following an intensification in clashes between the UPC armed group and a new militia called Azande Ani Kpi Gbe.Ms. Rugwabiza said the militia this month informed MINUSCA of its decision to declare a ceasefire, join the DDR process and promote social cohesion. headtopics.com

Recent months have also seen the facilitation of the voluntary repatriation of former combatants from the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) after more than 15 years in Upper Mbomo, where they presented a real and ongoing threat to civilians.

The reporting period also saw an influx of refugees from Chad and war-torn Sudan, creating significant challenges and increasing humanitarian needs.Turning to MINUSCA itself, Ms. Rugwabiza reported that the mission has been reconfiguring its security arrangements to optimize effectiveness. This includes reducing the number of operational temporary bases and improving living and working conditions, particularly for staff deployed in remote areas. headtopics.com

