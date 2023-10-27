The scene of armed conflict for years, Masisi territory has recently seen a resumption of armed clashes between the Congolese armed forces, the M23 movement, and various other armed groups. This has led to the displacement of many people from their homes, and worsening an already critical humanitarian situation.

"My child fell seriously ill, but what struck me most were his eyes: they were sunken and empty," says Micheline, a displaced woman whose son was hospitalised in Mweso."I rushed to the health centre, and they transferred him to hospital. It's the first time one of my children has suffered from malnutrition."

"My daughter started to swell gradually - first her face and then all over her body," says Mandela, whose daughter is being treated in the MSF-supported Masisi hospital."I took her to the health centre where they gave her some peanut-based paste, but not enough to allow her to recover. On the fourth visit, as her condition had worsened, the doctors referred her to Masisi hospital. headtopics.com

To put an end to this vicious circle, a holistic response needs to be provided by all organisations in the region. Carole Zen Ruffinen, MSF project coordinator in Mweso After leaving the hospital, families are faced with the same difficulties getting hold of both regular and therapeutic food, so the risk of relapse is high.

Clashes have led to mass displacements of communities and hampered people's access to fields, markets, schools, and medical facilities, exposing them to permanent food insecurity. "Because of the armed men, I can't get to the fields every day," says Fahida, whose son is in Masisi hospital."When we take the road, we are afraid of meeting armed men along the way. They demand money and may even kill or rape us." headtopics.com

