Celebrity Sangoma Gogo Skhotheni admits using ‘love potion’ on her husband

The traditional healer turned DJ dropped the daring secret on Black Conversations, where she was on the panel.the love potion

has been doing wonders in marriage. She undoubtedly left Gagasi FM radio host Felix Hlophe and Kaya 959 presenter Mthokozisi Cele puzzled. Over the years, she has wowed many with her picture-perfect marriage that has often thrust her into the top trends. Despite keeping her private life under wraps, her marriage with Monde Shange has often seen her making all sorts of headlines.Over the years, Mzansi has been trying to connect the dots about her secrets to a perfect marriage, and it seems the sangoma has finally let the cat out of the bag.

However, she made it known that she did not make Shange love her since he already did before its use. She made it known she used it after her husband had already made his intentions to marry known.REASONS BEHIND THE MOTIVE REVEALED headtopics.com

She recommended others to use it. The celebrity sangoma said: “I recommend love potion. It has worked for me. It doesn’t kill anyone, here is my man alive and kicking.” However, the celebrity sangoma made it known that she used it because she was tired of heartbreaks and disappointments in her love life. She added, “I was tired of heartbreak and being mistreated by men, so I decided to give him muti to enhance the love that already existed.”

