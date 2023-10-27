Celebrate spring with Bourbon and apple fizz cocktail

The Bourbon and Apple Fizz is a refreshing cocktail that perfectly captures the essence of spring. With the warmth of bourbon and the crispness of apple cider, it's a delightful drink to enjoy as the weather warms up. 15 ml simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water) Rosemary sprigs for garnish In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, apple cider, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup. Strain the cocktail mixture into the prepared glass over the ice cubes or cinnamon stick.

Gently top off the cocktail with club soda. You can adjust the amount to your taste, but about 60 ml of club soda is a good starting point. If desired, twist a lemon peel over the top of the glass to release its aromatic oils, then drop it in as a garnish. Alternatively, add in a few RosemaryTips: Adjust the sweetness to your liking by adding more or less simple syrup. You can also experiment with different types of bourbon for variations in flavour.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

Apple increasing prices across its subscription servicesMany of Apple's subscription services are getting price hikes, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple One. Read more ⮕

Apple hikes subscription prices in multiple countriesThe price hikes on Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ impact the US and some other international markets. Read more ⮕

Kenya: UK Royals Celebrate Strong Kenya Ties Ahead of VisitKing Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom have expressed their deep appreciation for the warm and enduring relationship with Kenya during a reception held at Buckingham Palace. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Rice Farmers Celebrate Bumper Harvest After Adopting Climate-Smart TechnologiesA participant noted that continuous planting of cereals over the years is taking a lot of nutrients from the soils. Read more ⮕

Apple Watch models face US import ban in patent clashMedical technology company Masimo Corp. on Thursday said a US trade commission has recommended banning imports of Apple Watch models that infringe its light technology for detecting blood oxygen levels. Read more ⮕

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Review: Brilliant and BoringOne of the most powerful smartphones we've reviewed, but for all its performance, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is still missing something special. Read more ⮕