Cavin Johnson speaks on Petersen Chiefs error

Cavin Johnson, interim head coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Mpumalanga Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Hammarsdale, South Africa.Head coach Cavin Johnson has come to the defence of under-fire goal keeper Brandon Petersen following Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Caretaker Johnson’s tenure at Amakhosi got off to a poor start as Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Abafana Bes’thende at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday.Knox Mutizwa opened the scoring just 18 minutes in to the encounter when Petersen failed to control a back-pass from Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, leaving Mutizwa with an easy finish.

Chiefs responded four minutes late through a Sifiso Hlanti header, but Mutizwa struck again in the second half to hand Arrows all three points at home.Speaking at the press conference after match, Johnson threw his support behind Petersen, who has come under-fire this season over several individual errors that have led to goals. headtopics.com

"That's the way I look at it because every mistake now is my mistake. I take the blame for everything that happened today, everything that you ask me about yesterday (before his appointment), I wasn't there."The defeat leaves Chiefs slumping in 10th on the DStv Premiership table with just one win in their last five league outings.

