Cavin Johnson explains why some key players were missing

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson explained why some of his key players were missing against Golden Arrows on Saturday afternoon.

In his first match as Amakhosi coach, Johnson started his tenure with a 2-1 defeat against Abafana Bes’thenden in the DStv Premiership at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, Durban.Johnson was appointed Amakhosi interim coach last Monday after Molefi Ntseki was sacked just four months into the job.Following Saturday’s defeat. the former Platinum Stars coach explained why Mmodi didn’t play against his former club.

“I don’t think I made many changes, the changes I made were probably because the players you used to seeing are all out,” Johnson was quoted on“Players like Ashley , Dove, and Pule Mmodi were not out because they were unavailable. It’s the change we tried so that we can see something else.“I thought the team played better. I thought they put a good shift but they go home sad because they know in their hearts that they should have gotten a second goal,” Johnson said. headtopics.com

