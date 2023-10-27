Cause of Suzanne Somers' death revealed

Suzanne Marie Somers was an American actor, author, and businesswoman in the health and wellness industry.actor died on 15 October 2023, one day before her birthday, from breast cancer with metastasis to the brain.

The cancer had also spread to the rest of her body. Somers had the condition for more than 20 years, having been diagnosed in 2000. The cancer had returned in July of this year. "I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then, it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear, and I'm a fighter," she said in an Instagram post in July.Three's Company actor Suzanne Somers has died

"Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on 16 October. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," an online statement read, announcing her death.

