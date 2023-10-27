Castillo picked out for further praise from former Chiefs coach

Edson Castillo of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammates during the MTN8 semi final, 1st leg match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Farouk Khan has picked the one Chiefs signing that has impressed him the most this season.

Chiefs have welcomed as many as nine arrivals this season in Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Given Msimango, Edson Castillo and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Luke Fleurs, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Ranga Chivaviro and Jasond Gonzalez.Although some have are still finding their footing, while others hit the ground running, Khan his picked midfielder Edson Castillo the one signing that has had the biggest impact.

"I think Castillo has been a revelation for them. He’s been really impressive for someone very new to the country and the league. He looks like the real deal," Khan told"The qualities that stand out for me? Well one is that he’s really good with the ball on his feet. He is comfortable, he’s a ball playing midfielder and Chiefs have missed that in the last couple. headtopics.com

"It also helps that he is scoring goals but I think just a very well-rounded player who puts his all into the games.The Venezuelan international has played all 13 matches for Chiefs this season, registering four goals in the process. Castillo’s exploits also earned him a return to the Venezuelan national team for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Brazil in October.

Having returned from national duty, the 29-year-old midfielder will be aiming to continue where he left off when Chiefs take on Lamontville Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday.

